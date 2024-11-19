FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $21.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. FS KKR Capital traded as high as $21.36 and last traded at $21.35, with a volume of 217038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.24.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.
The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.25.
FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.17%.
FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.
