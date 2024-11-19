Fortis Advisors LLC Raises Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 67,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $61.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.80 and a 12 month high of $65.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

