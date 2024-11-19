Fortis Advisors LLC Purchases 34,958 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 40,181.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,958 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,760,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,483,000 after buying an additional 765,084 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,449,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,371,000 after purchasing an additional 394,881 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,872,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,620,000 after purchasing an additional 174,895 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,673,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,123,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,478,000 after purchasing an additional 451,548 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of CALF opened at $46.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average is $45.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

