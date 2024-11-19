Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.01 and last traded at $11.14. Approximately 11,472,119 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 53,697,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.02.

The firm has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,609,058 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,294,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,562 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,989,157 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $863,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,676 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 27.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793,944 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,823,353 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $399,066,000 after purchasing an additional 318,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,347,303 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $257,108,000 after purchasing an additional 636,330 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

