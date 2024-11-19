Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,070,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the October 15th total of 99,650,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,609,058 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,294,752,000 after buying an additional 5,270,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,989,157 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $863,009,000 after buying an additional 1,336,676 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,732,000 after buying an additional 7,793,944 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,823,353 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $399,066,000 after purchasing an additional 318,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,347,303 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $257,108,000 after purchasing an additional 636,330 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.02.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.09. The company had a trading volume of 29,283,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,768,906. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.