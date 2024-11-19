Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Price Performance

BDL stock opened at $24.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $29.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 11.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy’s Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan’s Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

