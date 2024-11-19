Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform” Rating

Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.10% from the stock’s previous close.
Firstsun Capital Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FSUN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.49. The company had a trading volume of 14,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,921. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.20. Firstsun Capital Bancorp has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $43.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Firstsun Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $873,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $1,367,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,816,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,066,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Firstsun Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,846,000.
Firstsun Capital Bancorp Company Profile
FirstSun Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Sunflower Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and financial services to small and medium-sized companies in Texas, Kansas, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona. The company offers deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, checking and savings accounts, money market and term certificate accounts, certificates of deposit, and treasury management products and services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Firstsun Capital Bancorp
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Arm Holdings: Buy the Dip or Wait for a Better Price?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Why Alphabet Stock Dips Are the Perfect Time to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for Firstsun Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firstsun Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.