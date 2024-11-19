Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform” Rating

Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Firstsun Capital Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSUN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.49. The company had a trading volume of 14,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,921. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.20. Firstsun Capital Bancorp has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $43.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Firstsun Capital Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Firstsun Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $873,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $1,367,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,816,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,066,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Firstsun Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,846,000.

Firstsun Capital Bancorp Company Profile

FirstSun Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Sunflower Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and financial services to small and medium-sized companies in Texas, Kansas, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona. The company offers deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, checking and savings accounts, money market and term certificate accounts, certificates of deposit, and treasury management products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Firstsun Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firstsun Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.