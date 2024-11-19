First Turn Management LLC Sells 704,540 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

First Turn Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 704,540 shares during the quarter. First Turn Management LLC owned 0.82% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,142 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 57,096 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 184,358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,437 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of KALV stock opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.05.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $26,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,438. This represents a 2.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 7,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $89,620.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,252. The trade was a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

