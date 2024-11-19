First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Short Interest Update

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the October 15th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $82.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.32. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0419 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRR. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,859,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,881,000 after buying an additional 343,844 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 12,150.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 701,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,415,000 after purchasing an additional 696,231 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 613,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,797,000 after purchasing an additional 277,507 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 97.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 440,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,100,000 after purchasing an additional 217,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,150,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

