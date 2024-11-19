First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Short Interest Update

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the October 15th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $82.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.32. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0419 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Insiders Selling Into 3 Rallies: Investors Should Do the Opposite
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Under-the-Radar Oil Stocks to Keep Your Eye On
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Buying the Dip on Crypto Stocks: Only If This Happens
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.