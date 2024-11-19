First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Trading Up 1.9% – What’s Next?

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.62 and last traded at $33.32. 98,912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 160,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.71.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.09. The company has a market cap of $608.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.49.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0781 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 566.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

