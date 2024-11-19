First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Trading Up 1.9% – What’s Next?

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.62 and last traded at $33.32. 98,912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 160,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.71.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.09. The company has a market cap of $608.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.49.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0781 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.
