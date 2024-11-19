First City Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.9% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 110,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,881,000 after buying an additional 16,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 96,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,564,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 22.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $154.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $168.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 71.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Wolfe Research began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.94.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

