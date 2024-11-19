First City Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 137.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 49,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 28,392 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCU stock opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0652 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

