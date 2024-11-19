First City Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

First City Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,986,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 11,601.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,491 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in 3M by 1,015.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 888,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,247,000 after acquiring an additional 808,914 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,732,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in 3M by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,065,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $517,617,000 after acquiring an additional 533,520 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $130.17 on Tuesday. 3M has a 12 month low of $75.40 and a 12 month high of $141.34. The stock has a market cap of $70.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 104.66%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. Melius upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

View Our Latest Report on 3M

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.