Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.68 Million Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 595.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 121.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Cloudflare by 73.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Cloudflare by 1,202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $92.32 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.24 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $430.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $4,665,319.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,115,283.62. This trade represents a 21.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $244,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,114,520.58. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 543,199 shares of company stock valued at $46,183,984. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NET. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.88.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

