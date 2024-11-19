Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.48 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VONG stock opened at $100.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.32 and a 200-day moving average of $93.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $73.93 and a 52-week high of $103.15.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

