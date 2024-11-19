Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,113 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 0.6 %

CVX stock opened at $160.78 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.80 and its 200 day moving average is $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $288.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.65%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.