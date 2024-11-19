Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Position Trimmed by Baron Wealth Management LLC

Baron Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at $1,253,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 757.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 572.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 222,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,775,000 after acquiring an additional 189,484 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 51.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 25,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FIS stock opened at $88.42 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.32. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 57.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 626 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at $917,535.25. This trade represents a 6.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FIS. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.