FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Short Interest Update

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the October 15th total of 3,940,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on FedEx from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. HSBC cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on FedEx from $327.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.04.

NYSE:FDX traded down $2.15 on Tuesday, reaching $293.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,726. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FedEx has a 12-month low of $234.45 and a 12-month high of $313.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.64 and a 200 day moving average of $276.71. The stock has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 32.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,558,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,622 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 473.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 784,691 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,147,540,000 after acquiring an additional 647,926 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 34.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,248,137 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $674,336,000 after acquiring an additional 578,350 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2,163.7% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,441 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $52,667,000 after purchasing an additional 183,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 368,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $101,022,000 after buying an additional 161,022 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

