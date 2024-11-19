Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1,938.88 and last traded at C$1,934.30, with a volume of 7589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1,917.99.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FFH shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,325.00 to C$1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,125.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,850.00 to C$2,200.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th.

The company has a market cap of C$44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1,734.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1,613.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.75.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,646.93, for a total value of C$3,293,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 632 shares in the company, valued at C$1,040,859.76. This trade represents a 75.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Brian David Young sold 4,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,617.96, for a total transaction of C$6,924,875.22. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,829 shares of company stock worth $12,997,725. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

