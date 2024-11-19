Ezra Uzi Yemin Acquires 710 Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Stock

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin acquired 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.72 per share, with a total value of $27,491.20. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 54,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,830.72. The trade was a 1.31 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock remained flat at $38.96 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 202,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,579. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.12. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $53.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.21.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.19). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 155.77%. The company had revenue of $214.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Delek Logistics Partners

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.29%. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter valued at $12,656,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter worth about $203,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 76.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DKL. Truist Financial increased their price target on Delek Logistics Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek Logistics Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

