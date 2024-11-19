Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Trimmed by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 45,931 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $933,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 925,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,591,000 after purchasing an additional 49,083 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 28.9% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,166.2% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 200,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,248,000 after buying an additional 184,205 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.21.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $120.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.59 and a 200-day moving average of $116.42. The stock has a market cap of $528.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.