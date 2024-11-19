Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stake Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,968,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Exelon worth $120,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 3.5% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.80. The company has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.42.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.