Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) CEO John Aballi Buys 24,305 Shares

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) CEO John Aballi purchased 24,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $68,297.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 689,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,335.19. This represents a 3.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Exagen Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of XGN stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. Exagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $52.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 92.58% and a negative net margin of 30.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exagen Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

View Our Latest Analysis on XGN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exagen

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Exagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 45,476 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exagen by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exagen by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 534,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 175,701 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exagen

(Get Free Report)

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.