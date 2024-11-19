Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Evogene from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Evogene Stock Performance

Shares of EVGN stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.43. Evogene has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.59.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.94). Evogene had a negative return on equity of 72.33% and a negative net margin of 210.26%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evogene

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evogene stock. Renaissance Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

