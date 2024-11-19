Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 on December 20th

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.6675 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

Evergy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Evergy has a payout ratio of 66.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Evergy to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.1%.

Evergy Trading Down 1.4 %

EVRG stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.00. The stock had a trading volume of 101,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,683. Evergy has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $64.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Transactions at Evergy

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kevin E. Bryant sold 48,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $3,029,513.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62.93. The trade was a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $196,803.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,463.20. The trade was a 8.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,059. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on EVRG shares. UBS Group upgraded Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Evergy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

