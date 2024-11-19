ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $130.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $138.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ESAB. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of ESAB from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI cut shares of ESAB from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ESAB from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (up previously from $138.00) on shares of ESAB in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ESAB from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ESAB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.14.

Get ESAB alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ESAB

ESAB Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ESAB opened at $122.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.92. ESAB has a 52 week low of $76.08 and a 52 week high of $135.97.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $673.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.50 million. ESAB had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ESAB will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ESAB Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is 7.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 59,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total transaction of $7,269,395.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,789.92. This represents a 52.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 4,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $531,877.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,418 shares of company stock valued at $8,431,773. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESAB

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 11.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,424,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,316,000 after purchasing an additional 653,377 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 33.5% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,081,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,989,000 after purchasing an additional 271,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 19.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,353,000 after purchasing an additional 190,583 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESAB during the third quarter worth approximately $15,110,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 6.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,196,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,512,000 after purchasing an additional 127,714 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESAB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.