Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 18th (ADSK, APP, ASAN, CRM, DAY, INTU, KSS, RCKT, SPT, VEEV)

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK). The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $185.00 to $335.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of. They issued a sector perform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM). The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY). Scotiabank issued a sector perform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU). The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT). Scotiabank issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV). They issued a sector perform rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY). The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI). The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock.

