Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 18th (ADSK, APP, ASAN, CRM, DAY, INTU, KSS, RCKT, SPT, VEEV)

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, November 18th:

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK). The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $185.00 to $335.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN). They issued a sector perform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM). The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY). Scotiabank issued a sector perform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU). The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT). Scotiabank issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV). They issued a sector perform rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY). The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI). The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock.

