Equita Financial Network Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Equita Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000. Equita Financial Network Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 146.5% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 12,285.3% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFSU opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.39 and its 200-day moving average is $35.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.97 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.