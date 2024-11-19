Equita Financial Network Inc. Buys 5,216 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Equita Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Equita Financial Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Equita Financial Network Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Prism Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $100.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.05. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $97.28 and a twelve month high of $101.52.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.