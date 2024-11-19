Equita Financial Network Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Equita Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Equita Financial Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VCSH stock opened at $78.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.10. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.72 and a 1 year high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2741 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.