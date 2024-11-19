Equita Financial Network Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,609 T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Equita Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. Equita Financial Network Inc. owned 0.15% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,960,000. Finally, NavPoint Financial Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Get T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TDVG stock opened at $40.77 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.52. The company has a market cap of $440.32 million, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.74.

About T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.