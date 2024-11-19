Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Short Interest Up 6.5% in October

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,760,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the October 15th total of 10,100,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,359.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,783,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,354,000 after buying an additional 6,507,511 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth approximately $6,203,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at $5,271,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,865,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,485,000 after acquiring an additional 166,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,334.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 164,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQNR traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.73. 2,454,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,406,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.44. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $33.24.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $25.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQNR. Barclays upgraded shares of Equinor ASA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup raised Equinor ASA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

