Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director Christopher B. Paisley Sells 100 Shares

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.00, for a total transaction of $89,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,854,454. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $909.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $887.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $820.02. The stock has a market cap of $87.76 billion, a PE ratio of 82.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.14 and a 1-year high of $943.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 0.5% during the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Equinix by 3.2% during the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 50.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $975.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $945.38.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

