Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Short Interest Down 10.8% in October

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the October 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Enstar Group Trading Up 0.5 %

ESGRO stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,257. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.33. Enstar Group has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

Enstar Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

