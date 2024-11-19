EnRich Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,266 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 10.7% of EnRich Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. EnRich Financial Partners LLC owned 0.81% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $32,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFEM. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $28.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

