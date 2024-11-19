EnRich Financial Partners LLC Has $338,000 Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. EnRich Financial Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSE. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,120,000. Retirement Solution LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 75.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 214,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after buying an additional 92,033 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 155.2% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 133,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 80,902 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 356,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,945,000 after acquiring an additional 25,961 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSE opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $258.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.00. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $37.40.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

