EnRich Financial Partners LLC Acquires 5,229 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 3.1% of EnRich Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. EnRich Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $9,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.46.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.