Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Short Interest Up 7.8% in October

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,840,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the October 15th total of 14,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 12.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
ENPH opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $141.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.82, a PEG ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.77.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.12). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $380.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ENPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.09.
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.
