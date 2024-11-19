Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT) Short Interest Up 12.1% in October

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the October 15th total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Enlight Renewable Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 8,771,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,885,000 after acquiring an additional 353,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,001,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,704,000 after acquiring an additional 29,249 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,619,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,326,000 after acquiring an additional 76,873 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 94,919.7% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,957,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enlight Renewable Energy alerts:

Enlight Renewable Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENLT traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.47. The stock had a trading volume of 9,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,918. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.71. Enlight Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enlight Renewable Energy ( NASDAQ:ENLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $109.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Enlight Renewable Energy’s revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENLT. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ENLT

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.