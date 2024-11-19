Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.35.

Separately, Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Bolton purchased 5,000 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,877 shares in the company, valued at $631,804.77. The trade was a 6.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Enhabit by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 242.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Enhabit during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

NYSE EHAB traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $7.05. 46,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,755. Enhabit has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $354.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enhabit will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

