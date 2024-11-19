Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.450-3.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Energizer also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.45-3.65 EPS.

Energizer Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE ENR opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.91 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.43. Energizer has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 857.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Energizer from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

