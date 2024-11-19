Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.450-3.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Energizer also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.45-3.65 EPS.
Energizer Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE ENR opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.91 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.43. Energizer has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04.
Energizer Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 857.20%.
About Energizer
Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.
