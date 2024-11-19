Empowered Funds LLC Has $3.11 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 25.0% in the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 1.4% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $503.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $156.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $510.21 and its 200 day moving average is $480.23. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.53 and a 52 week high of $533.29.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $589.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.31.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

