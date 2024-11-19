Empowered Funds LLC Grows Stock Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Veritex worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Veritex by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Veritex by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Veritex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,795,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,766,000 after purchasing an additional 23,222 shares during the period. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 395,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,103,000 after buying an additional 128,450 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.63. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $30.86.

Veritex Announces Dividend

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $113.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Veritex’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veritex

In related news, Director John Sughrue sold 16,820 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $508,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,894,950.75. This trade represents a 21.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 12,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $353,795.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,215.08. This represents a 5.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VBTX. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Veritex from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Veritex from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Veritex from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

