Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 5,707 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,495 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in TJX Companies by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 25,293 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 16,148 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 90,369 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 34,426 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in TJX Companies by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 213,373 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $21,640,000 after purchasing an additional 123,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,763 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

TJX stock opened at $119.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.86. The stock has a market cap of $134.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.44 and a twelve month high of $122.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

