Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,052,911.68. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Emerson Electric Stock Performance
EMR stock opened at $129.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.16. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $87.55 and a 52 week high of $131.56. The stock has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77.
Emerson Electric Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 61.40%.
Emerson Electric Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
