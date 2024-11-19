Elders Limited (ASX:ELD) Plans Final Dividend of $0.18

Elders Limited (ASX:ELD – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

Elders Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

About Elders

Elders Limited provides agricultural products and services to rural and regional customers primarily in Australia. The company operates through Branch Network, Wholesale Products, and Feed and Processing Services segments. It supplies rural farm inputs, such as seeds, fertilizers, agricultural chemicals, animal health products, and general rural merchandise, as well as professional production and cropping advisory services; and provides retail services through corporate owned stores and through the Ag, Horse, and Pet brand names to independently owned member stores.

