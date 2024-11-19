Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $241.70 and last traded at $241.70, with a volume of 6753 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $235.14.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 56.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,643 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

