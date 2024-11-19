Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Short Interest Update

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the October 15th total of 8,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $69.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 70.82%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $327,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,593.52. This represents a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $1,647,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,084,848.66. This represents a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,657,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

