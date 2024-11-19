Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Short Interest Down 9.9% in October

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the October 15th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EPC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.65. 192,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,372. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $33.27 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $517.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 30.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth $568,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

