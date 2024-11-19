Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1058 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Insiders Selling Into 3 Rallies: Investors Should Do the Opposite
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 3 Under-the-Radar Oil Stocks to Keep Your Eye On
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Buying the Dip on Crypto Stocks: Only If This Happens
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.